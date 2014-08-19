Coolidge dollar coin and first spouse medal set on sale Aug. 26

Sales by the United States Mint of the 2014 Calvin Coolidge $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set are scheduled to begin at noon Eastern Time Aug. 26.

Priced at $9.95, the set includes an Uncirculated Mint set quality 2014-P Calvin Coolidge Presidential $1 Coin and a bronze medal with the same likeness of Mrs. Grace Coolidge that appears on the 2014-W First Spouse gold coin struck in her honor.

The coin and medal are enclosed in a durable plastic card that is enhanced with beautiful representations of the portraits of the President and Mrs. Coolidge. Historical information is printed on the back.

Orders will be accepted online and by telephone at 800-872-6468.

Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by telephone at 888-321-6468. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.