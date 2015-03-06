Americana Auction yields over $1m; donates to Harvard's ALS Act

Stack’s Bowers Galleries annual Americana Auction, held this year Feb. 5, 6 and 10 in New York City, never fails to introduce new discoveries to the marketplace. The auction was anchored by the Stephen Winthrop collection, which realized $1.3 million. Those funds will be donated to further ALS research — often referred to as "Lou Gehrig's Disease" — through Harvard University’s ALS Initiative.



Here is one of three interesting coins from the auction that Coin World is profiling in its latest Market Analysis:



The coin:



Top quality 1877 Indian Head cent, MS-65+ red, CAC



The price:



$99,875



The story:



With its relatively low mintage of 852,500 pieces, the 1877 Indian Head cent is a key issue in the series, and even well-worn, problem-free Good 4 examples can approach $1,000 in price.



This one, graded Mint State 65+ red by Professional Coin Grading Service, with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality within the grade, sold for a robust $99,875. It is the sole PCGS example in this grade with only six examples graded MS-66 red and none graded finer by PCGS.



It is described as having the look of a later, common date Indian Head cent with both sides “bursting with a satiny rose-red finish, isolated peripheral areas further enhanced with splashes of equally vivid golden-orange iridescence.”



The description added that the piece was fresh to the numismatic marketplace and had sat in a private collection for more than 50 years.



To put the strong price in perspective, in 2009 Heritage sold a PCGS MS-66 red example for just under $150,000 and this past summer Heritage sold a different example graded MS-65 red by PCGS for $32,900.



Keep reading this Market Analysis:

Unusually toned half dollar sells for just over $3,000 at Americana Auction

Half dime discovered with metal detector in Virginia created buzz at Americana Auction

More from CoinWorld.com:



87 oz. Golden Nugget unearthed in Australia Polish mint goes global with groundbreaking coin shape



Three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set goes on sale May 4 from U.S. Mint

New doubled die obverse confirmed on 1919 dime exciting collectors



American Eagle edge variants hot: Monday Morning Brief, Mar. 2



CCAC makes its Mark Twain commemorative design recommendations



Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!