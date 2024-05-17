Charville becomes coin shop owner in Ohio

Toledo Coin Exchange, now owned by Brett Charville, has been in its current Sylvania, Ohio, location since 1986.

Ohio native Brett Charville, a former president of Professional Coin Grading Service, is the new owner of Northwest Ohio’s largest rare coin and precious metals dealership, Toledo Coin Exchange.

Toledo Coin Exchange, founded in 1980 by Clyde Englehardt, has been in the same prominent location in Sylvania, Ohio since 1986.

“I started selling coins from a post office box in 1960, and 20 years later opened a store. You build your business on your reputation, and the reputation of your name is important. We treated everyone right and Brett is doing the same. He’s so sharp. He’s doing a great job for the hobby and collectors,” declared Englehardt, who, with the sale of his shop, has retired from the business.

“I grew up in nearby Sandusky, Ohio, and visited this shop as a kid. Clyde made a strong impression on me at an early age by taking the time to help a young collector on a very modest collecting budget,” said Charville.

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“It’s a dream fulfilled to now be this coin store’s steward and help maintain its sterling reputation among collectors and local dealers alike. I look forward to continuing its tradition of being an old-fashioned full-service coin shop that does a two-way business of buying and selling rare coins, precious metals, bank notes, jewelry, and scrap,” he stated.

After graduating from Miami University of Ohio, Charville was employed by Heritage Auction Galleries in Dallas, Texas, as a wholesale buyer and grader and has been a professional numismatist now for over 20 years. In 2012, Charville founded Standard Numismatics, a wholesale-focused trading company based in Chicago. Standard Numismatics was acquired by Rare Coin Company of America (well known by its RARCOA initials), in 2018, and Charville was named president of PCGS.

He served as PCGS President from 2018 to 2021, is on the board of directors of the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation, and has served as an officer of the Professional Numismatists Guild. A long-time member of the American Numismatic Association, he taught beginning and intermediate grading for four years at ANA Summer Seminars.

“The store’s staff members and I are happy to assist investors and veteran collectors looking to complete their sets, but we also will continue the pay-it-forward tradition of helping youngsters with a beginning interest in coin collecting. This store was one of my starting points in numismatics years ago,” explained Charville.

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