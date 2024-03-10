CCAC begins discussion for 2026 and beyond platinum coins

The Proof 2024-W platinum American Eagle $100 coin is the fourth of five issues in a five-coin series that will end with the 2025 release.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee began its discussion of themes for a Proof American Eagle .9995 fine platinum $100 coin for 2026 during the second half of a four-hour teleconference streamed live Feb. 27 on YouTube.

The five-year (2021-2025) First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof Coin Series offers dedicated obverse designs reflecting guaranteed rights — freedom of religion (2021); freedom of speech (2022); freedom of the press (2023); freedom to peaceably assemble (2024); and freedom to petition the government for a redress of grievances (2025). The five-year series “uses the lifecycle of the oak tree from seedling to a mighty oak as a metaphor for our country’s growth as a Nation that values freedom.”

All of the five obverse designs for the series were created by AIP Designer Donna Weaver, a retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver, and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The series’ common reverse illustrates an eagle in flight with an olive branch in its talons. The reverse was designed by AIP designer Patricia Lucas Morris and sculpted by since-retired U.S. Mint Lead Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

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Contemplated is a one-year release in 2026 to coincide with the nation’s 250th anniversary. To follow in 2027 could be a three-year series dedicated to the “Charters of Freedom,” the nation’s founding documents: the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

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