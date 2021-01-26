Precious Metals

Proof 2021 platinum American Eagle out Feb. 4, first in First Amendment series

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Jan 26, 2021, 9 AM
The Proof 2021-W First Amendment to the United States Constitution — Freedom of Religion platinum $100 coin is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Standard Time Feb. 4.

Images courtesy of the United States Mint

The limited-edition Proof 2021-W First Amendment to the United States Constitution — Freedom of Religion platinum $100 American Eagle is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Standard Time Feb. 4.

The 1.0005-ounce .9995 fine platinum coin is restricted to mintage at the West Point Mint and a release of 15,000 coins, with a household-order limit of one coin.

Pricing for the coin will be announced closer to the issue date.

The coin is the first in a five-year series running through 2025 with designs dedicated to the principles of the First Amendment.

The obverse of the 2021 coin depicts a seedling and an acorn, surrounded by the inscription WITH FREEDOM OF RELIGION / LIBERTY GROWS.

The design was created by Donna Weaver, a U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist and retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver, and sculpted by Chief U.S. Mint Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The common reverse for the series was created by AIP artist Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by Donald Everhart II, now retired lead-sculptor engraver for the Mint.

The common reverse for the series depicts an eagle in flight, with an olive branch grasped tightly in its talons.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Oct 19, 2018, 10 AM

CCAC offers input on Five Freedoms platinum coins

US Coins

Mar 22, 2019, 8 AM

CFA recommends American Eagle platinum coin designs

US Coins

Mar 25, 2019, 9 AM

U.S. Mint reports wrong design recommendations

Community Comments

Headlines