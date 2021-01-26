Proof 2021 platinum American Eagle out Feb. 4, first in First Amendment series

The limited-edition Proof 2021-W First Amendment to the United States Constitution — Freedom of Religion platinum $100 American Eagle is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Standard Time Feb. 4.

The 1.0005-ounce .9995 fine platinum coin is restricted to mintage at the West Point Mint and a release of 15,000 coins, with a household-order limit of one coin.

Pricing for the coin will be announced closer to the issue date.

The coin is the first in a five-year series running through 2025 with designs dedicated to the principles of the First Amendment.

The obverse of the 2021 coin depicts a seedling and an acorn, surrounded by the inscription WITH FREEDOM OF RELIGION / LIBERTY GROWS.

The design was created by Donna Weaver, a U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist and retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver, and sculpted by Chief U.S. Mint Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The common reverse for the series was created by AIP artist Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by Donald Everhart II, now retired lead-sculptor engraver for the Mint.

The common reverse for the series depicts an eagle in flight, with an olive branch grasped tightly in its talons.

