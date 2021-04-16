Breaking News: 1933 double eagle sells for $19.5+ million

US Coins

The only 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle authorized for private ownership realized $19,509,750 in a three-lot auction conducted by Sotheby's in New York on June 8.

The coin was making its second appearance at auction, the first conducted July 30, 2002, at Sotheby’s New York auction gallery, in conjunction with Stack’s.

This is a breaking news story. Coin World will have more details about the auction later.

