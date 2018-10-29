This example is one of six Proof 1849 half dollars listed by Heritage in its census and is notable for its rich color, specifically “cobalt-blue toning, which occurs mostly in the recessed areas, some yellow-gold and lavender around the rim areas, and light reddish-brown patination, mostly in the fields.”

A colorful and rare 1849 Seated Liberty half dollar graded Proof 64 and bearing a green CAC sticker sold for $26,400 at Heritage’s Premier Session in Dallas in October.

Among the more visually striking coins in Heritage’s Premier Session held during the firm's Oct. 11 to 14 Signature Auction in Dallas, was an 1849 Seated Liberty half dollar graded Proof 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

It is one of six Proof 1849 half dollars listed by Heritage in its census and is notable for its rich color, specifically “cobalt-blue toning, which occurs mostly in the recessed areas, some yellow-gold and lavender around the rim areas, and light reddish-brown patination, mostly in the fields.”

Of the six, Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. have each graded one Proof 66, with the third-finest being an NGC Proof 65 coin. Two have been graded Proof 64 by PCGS and one is graded Proof 64 by NGC.

The subject coin can be traced back to W. Elliot Woodward’s 1895 sale of the John Colvin Randall Collection and then to Stack’s 1976 auction of T. Harrison Garrett’s holdings. It sold at RARCOA’s Auction ’88 in July 1988 and last sold at auction during Heritage’s September 2005 Long Beach auction, where it brought $29,900. More than a decade later now, it brought a bit less, selling for $26,400 at Heritage’s Premier Session.

