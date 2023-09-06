ANA award honors Lithuanian sculptor for numismatic art

Inčirauskas created this massive door for the entrance to the Cathedral of St. Antanas Paduvietis.

The American Numismatic Association’s Numismatic Art Award for Excellence in Medallic Sculpture was presented to Lithuania artist Romualdas Incirauskas in conjunction with the ANA World’s Fair of Money Aug. 8 to 12 in Pittsburgh.

Born in 1950 in Lithuania, Incirauskas is a well-known metal artist in his home country and abroad. He attended the Higher School of Applied Art in Telšiai and Estonian Academy of Arts in Tallinn, where he specialized in metalwork. A member of the Lithuanian Artists’ Association and International Art Medal Federation (FIDEM), Incirauskas is a professor and head of the jewelry design program at Vilnius Art Academy.

In addition to jewelry, Incirauskas creates monumental metal reliefs and sculptures. Many of his architectural works and interior accents can be seen in Telšiai’s Old Town. Some of his most impressive sculptural reliefs include the entrance to the Cathedral of St. Antanas Paduvietis and those on the Great Samogitian Wall. He also created several sculptures for the Vilnius Gaon Jewish Museum.

He describes the style of his work as industrial, and the materials he uses lean toward the utilitarian, including aluminum, bronze, quartz, ready-mades, and fragments of metal tools.

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Incirauskas’s works have been acquired by Lithuanian and international museums, including the British Museum in London and National Pushkin Museum in Moscow, as well as private collections around the world.

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