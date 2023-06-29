Licaretz work claims 2023 American Medal of the Year

Medallic artist Jim Licaretz has first place honors from the American Medallic Sculptors Association with its 2023 American Medal of the Year award for his 2022 work recognizing Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Retired U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Jim Licaretz has first place honors from the American Medallic Sculptors Association with its 2023 American Medal of the Year award, for medals created in 2022, “for his timely work in honor of Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.”

According to the AMY committee’s new chairman, Jon Radel, Licaretz’s winning cast medal design is the second medal in a series honoring world icons. The first honored civil rights leader John Lewis and was a runner-up in the 2022 AMY competition.

Licaretz’s winning medal original was executed on a 3-D printer, then a mold was made and the 3-inch medals cast in bonded bronze, according to Radel. Finally, Licaretz applies a wax patina by hand.

The edition is limited to 200 pieces. They can be ordered for $165 from the nonprofit Jewish-American Hall of Fame by calling 818-225-1348. All of the profits will be contributed to charities helping Ukrainian victims, according to Radel.

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AMY jurors also recognized two other medals as finalists: “Days of Silence – Nights of Song” by medallic artist Jeremiah D. Welsh, the 2022 Brookgreen Medal, struck in bronze, in the long-running series issued by Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County, South Carolina, as a membership benefit; and “Hydroponic” by artist Jeffrey Briggs, a uniface 5-inch by 2.75-inch medal cast in marble with a bronze patina. Briggs’ medal is available for $90 from the artist by contacting him via email at jeffrey@briggssculpture.com.

According to Radel, all 42 AMY entries, by 26 artists, will be pictured in the next full color issue of AMSA’s Members Exchange. Art medal collectors and designers are invited to learn about and join the American Medallic Sculpture Association at www.amsamedals.org.

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