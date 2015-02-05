200-coin Kennedy half dollar bags available February 12

200-coin bags of circulation-quality Kennedy half dollars are to be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 12.

Sales by the United States Mint begin at noon Eastern Time Feb. 12 for 200-coin mixed bags and two-roll sets of 2015 Kennedy half dollars.

Each $100 face value bag, offered at $139.95, contains 100 circulation-quality 2015-P Kennedy half dollars struck at the Philadelphia Mint and 100 2015-D Kennedy half dollars struck at the Denver Mint.

The two-roll-set, at $32.95, contains two $10 face value rolls of 20 coins, one roll each from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

Since 2002, the U.S. Mint has struck Kennedy half dollars in circulation-quality for only numismatic product sales, offered at premiums above face value. No Kennedy half dollars are struck for general circulation in commerce.

The circulation-quality coins are struck on high-speed presses capable of striking more than 750 coins per minute using a single pair of dies oriented horizontally.

The coins are copper-nickel clad, composed of outer layers of 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel bonded to a core of pure copper.

