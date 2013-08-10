1916 DDO 5-cent coin among sale highlights

This PCGS Secure MS-64, CAC-stickered 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin brought $253,000 at auction July 18 in Las Vegas, Nev.

A 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin was sold July 18 in Las Vegas, Nev., by Legend-Morphy Rare Coin Auctions, for $253,000, the fourth-highest price paid at auction for a Mint State example.

The example was offered during the firm’s Regency Auction IV, which was held in conjunction with the Professional Coin Grading Service’s Members Only Show.

The coin is certified PCGS Secure MS-64, and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp. with a green sticker.

The price realized includes a 15 percent buyer’s fee and the closing hammer price of the lot.

The highest price paid for a Mint State example of the Doubled Die Obverse variety was $316,250 for a PCGS MS-64 coin sold Nov. 15, 2007, during Bowers & Merena’s Baltimore sale. That record price also includes a 15 percent buyer’s fee.

The doubling on the coin is most apparent at the date, with the top two-thirds of the 16 and top one-third of the 19 the most visibly doubled elements. The bottom portions of the doubled numerals, however, are quite weak or missing.

The Indian’s chin and throat, and the feathers and tie on his braid, also exhibit doubling.

Total auction results

The Regency Auction IV brought total prices realized for the 380-lot sale to $2,987,820.75. Of the total lots offered, 341 lots, or 89.7 percent, were reported sold.

Legend-Morphy partner Dan Morphy said he “was more than pleased with the sale and results. Lot preview was very strong with nothing but positive feedback on the catalog. Laura did a phenomenal job putting together a fresh grouping of exceptionally clean coins. We met a lot of new bidders and buyers, and are already looking forward to putting together a banner sale for December.”

At least two other numismatic rarities realized prices well into six figures.

A 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound 5-cent pattern, Judd 1950 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers) — certified PCGS Secure Proof 65, with a CAC gold sticker — realized $195,500.

The pattern, composed of nickel and bearing a plain edge, is one of 17 reportedly struck on a single day at the Philadelphia Mint.

Morgan dollar rarity

An 1893-CC Morgan dollar, certified PCGS MS-66 and formerly part of the collection of renowned silver dollar collector Jack Lee, brought $161,000 in the auction.

The coin was struck during the final year of coinage production at the Carson City Mint in Nevada. It is graded MS-66 by PCGS and considered the finest known.

