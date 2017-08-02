The mock-up renderings reviewed March 16 by the Commission of Fine Arts for a 2017 American Eagle palladium bullion coin exhibit designs mandated under the authorizing legislation.

Starting in September, the U.S. Mint will be issuing its first American Eagle bullion coin struck in .9995 fine palladium.

The United States Mint will start selling American Eagle palladium coins to authorized purchasers in September, Acting Principal Deputy Mint Director David Motl told Coin World on Aug. 1.

Motl revealed the start of sales in an interview with Coin World senior editor Paul Gilkes at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Denver.

The bullion coins will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint and like all American Eagle bullion coins, will not have a Mint mark.

A Proof version of the coin will be offered in 2018. It will be struck at the West Point Mint and bear the W Mint mark. It will have same designs as the 2017 bullion version.

The peak of Olympic gold coins: Another column in the August 14 weekly issue of Coin World also profiles a rubber token that promotes a commonplace object we all use.

Motl told Gilkes that the bullion coins will be struck in sufficient quantities to meet anticipated demand.

As Coin World reported previously, the coin has been a long time coming. It was authorized under provisions of the American Eagle Palladium Bullion Coin Act of 2010, which calls for production of a 1-ounce palladium coin with a $25 face value. The coin is an extension of the American Eagle bullion coin program.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Like the American Eagle gold, silver, and platinum bullion coins, the American Eagle palladium coins will have distinctive designs, and like the gold and silver issues, the designs will be based on earlier designs by an artist and sculptor active in the early 20th century.

The legislation mandates the obverse design be a high-relief version of sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Winged Liberty Head design for the dime struck in 1916. The reverse is mandated to be a high-relief version of the Eagle design Weinman rendered in 1906 for the reverse of the American Institute of Architects’ gold medal first presented in 1907.

This is a developing story.