Valuable nuggets: Gold Bullion Company is selling golden nuggets
- Published: Apr 3, 2015, 4 AM
The Gold Bullion Company in England announced Wednesday that they are now offering natural gold nuggets for online consumers to purchase.
The gold nuggets, weighing anywhere from 5 grams to about 35 grams, resemble things that collectors can recognize and relate to and their names reflect that.
Among the recognizable pieces are the Snoopy, the Swan, and the Chipmunk, which is the most expensive of the bunch with a price tag of £1,869.99.
Each of these nuggets come from Australia, home to some of the purist gold in the world.
Get 'em while they're hot, folks.
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