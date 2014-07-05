Whitman issues fourth edition of U.S. paper money guide

Fourth edition of the Guide Book of United States Paper Money by Arthur Friedberg and Ira Friedberg is now available from Whitmanbooks.com.

Increased interest in paper money collecting has prompted the publication of a fourth edition of the Guide Book of United States Paper Money by Arthur Friedberg and Ira Friedberg.

The latest edition was designed for newcomers as well as longtime hobbyists, according to publisher Dennis Tucker of Whitman Publishing LLC.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in interest in paper-money collecting since the first edition was published in 2005,” Tucker said.

The history and price guide of U.S. paper money is printed in full-color as a 416-page softcover book and is available for $24.95 from the publisher and from booksellers and hobby retailers nationwide. For more information, visit the firm's website.

The book describes in detail every federal note beginning with demand notes of 1861, up to the latest Federal Reserve note, the Series 2009 $100 note. The book also includes a glossary and a bibliography for further research

The book combines the hobby-standard Friedberg numbering system with retail values in multiple grades.

The authors are well known in the numismatic world. They have been professional numismatists for more than 30 years.