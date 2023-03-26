Rare 1900 Bank of England note in Oct. 12 Noonans auction

A very rare Bank of England £5 note issued in Leeds on July 12, 1900, and signed by Horace G. Bowen is estimated to sell for £12,000 to £16,000 when offered in a sale of British and Irish bank notes at Noonans on Oct. 12.

A very rare Bank of England £5 note issued in Leeds on July 12, 1900, and signed by Horace G. Bowen, who was chief cashier at the Bank of England from 1893 to 1902, is estimated to sell for £12,000 to £16,000 when offered in a sale of British and Irish bank notes at Noonans on Oct. 12.

As Andrew Pattison, head of the Noonans bank note department said: “This is a great note. Very few Bowen notes are in private hands, especially from this exceptionally rare Leeds branch. The York hand stamp shows part of the journey of the note, issued in Leeds and paid into a bank at some point in York.”

This is not the first Leeds note sold by Noonans. A £500 note from 1936 sold for £24,000 in March of this year.

The sale will include several other rare Bank of England notes. Also from Leeds is an exceedingly rare £5 note signed by Matthew Marshall, chief cashier of the Bank of England between 1835 and 1864, and is dated 28 JULY 1862. It is expected to realize from £10,000 to £15,000.

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Others include an excessively rare £50 note also signed by Matthew Marshall, dated 6 OCTOBER 1845 and estimated at £15,000 to £20,000.

An early £2 note signed by Abraham Newland, chief cashier of the Bank of England between 1782 and 1807, and dated 20 NOVEMBER 1798 has an estimate of £12,000 to £16,000..

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