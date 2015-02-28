Knight auction to offer Australian note at CPMX March 5

1939 Australian note issued by the Commonwealth of Australia will be offered March 5 by Lyn Knight Currency Auctions during the Chicago Paper Money Expo in Rosemont, Ill.

The face of the note has a portrait of King George VI, and the back features a vignette of workers with sacks, bales and barrels along with the denomination.

According to the catalog description, Paper Money Guaranty grades the note Extremely Fine 40, “tied for second with one other of 12 listed for [this] variety on the population report.” The note has an estimate of $5,000 to $8,000.

The auction will also offer a U.S. type collection purchased approximately 40 to 50 years ago with “high quality examples from the early [William] Donlon sales as well as from [Aubrey] Bebee’s, [Art] Kagin’s and Hickman-Oakes [sales].”

