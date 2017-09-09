Gambia drops portraits from its new series of bank notes

Gambia has issued a new series of bank notes that do not bear a portrait as part of the design.

Gambia is the second African country this year to issue a set of bank notes without a human portrait.

Unlike the case in Kenya, where the controversial move was the result of constitutional law, in Gambia, the portrait of its former president, Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, was replaced because, after he put himself on the notes, he lost an election in 2016, and went into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January 2017.

The new issues are the same denominations as the old notes: 5 dalasis, 10 dalasis, 20 dalasis, 50 dalasis, 100 dalasis, and 200 dalasis. One dalasi equals two U.S. cents.

The Central Bank of The Gambia also took the opportunity to update security features. Among them are a more advanced security thread with rainbow bars and color switches, and birds printed with color-changing ink.

The face of each denomination shows a different native species of bird, with smaller versions of them used as security devices displaying the denomination. The back sides feature local scenery or activities.

