Has the RCM fixed the ‘white spots’ problem?

Collectors of modern silver coins like the American Eagle and Maple Leaf are familiar with “white spots,” blemishes that can gradually appear on the coins’ surfaces. Now, the Royal Canadian Mint announces that it has a fix for the problem — Mintshield, to be used all 2018 Maple Leaf silver coins and which officials say will reduce the number of spots.

