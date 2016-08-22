Year of Rooster coin marks dawning of 2017 coins
- Published: Aug 22, 2016, 5 AM
The calendar may say August 2016, but coins bearing the 2017 date are now available.
The annual Lunar Year 5-ounce gold-plated silver $8 coin from Niue helps usher in the Year of the Rooster, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 28, 2017, and continue through Feb. 15, 2018.
The Proof .999 fine silver coin features on its reverse a rooster, the cock of the walk, announcing the dawning of a new day while minding his hen and three chicks, minted in ultra high relief.
The rooster is highlighted in 24-karat gold plating. The Chinese word for “Rooster” is also gilded, while the legend YEAR OF THE ROOSTER defines the theme.
The obverse features the Raphael Maklouf effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, in crowned profile facing right, wearing a tiara and pearl drop earrings. The legend ELIZABETH II, the date of issue and denomination also appear, while the legend 5 OZ 999 SILVER guarantees the weight and purity.
The coin weighs 157.60 grams, measures 65 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 500 pieces.
Each coin is individually numbered on the edge (matching its certificate number), and each coin is displayed in a highly polished solid wood presentation case.
Distributor Talisman Coins offers the coin for $338.88.
Quantity discounts are available; buy three to five coins and each is priced at $333.88; for a purchase of six to nine coins each is priced at $328.88. The price drops to $323.88 each for a purchase of 10 or more of the coins.
To order, visit the distributor website.
