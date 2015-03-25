RCM’s Venetian glass coin series to continue with green turtle

The Royal Canadian Mint continues its annual series of Venetian Murano glass silver coins in 2015 with an issue showing a green turtle and a Broadleaf Arrowhead plant.

The Royal Canadian Mint’s popular annual series using Murano glass will continue in 2015.

The 2015 Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coin features a turtle.

Details of the program were released March 25 to a certain group of customers that the RCM calls the Masters Club.

The series annually highlights an insect and flower in color, offering the insect as a Venetian glass adornment to the coin.

Master glassworker Giuliano Donaggio created the glass pieces for these coins.

For the colored flower, the 2015 coin shows the Broadleaf Arrowhead (Sagittaria latifolia).

Previous issues in this series, which began in 2011, have quickly sold out, and many command strong prices in the secondary market.

The $20 coins in this series weigh 31.39 grams and measure 38 millimeters in diameter. The mintage limit for the 2015 coin is not confirmed; the 2014 coin's mintage limit was 12,500 pieces.

Pricing for the 2015 issue is not yet officially confirmed, but the 2014 issue was released at $149.95 Canadian.

The 2011 Tulip with Ladybug remains the key for the series, with a mintage of only 5,000 pieces; its current retail price is around $750 to $800 U.S.

The 2012 Aster with Bumble Bee and 2013 Purple Coneflower and Eastern Tail Blue butterfly each had mintages of 10,000 coins, before the mintage rose to 12,500 pieces with the release of the 2014 Water Lily Lotus and Leopard Frog coin.