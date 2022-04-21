Elkins named to position as deputy director at ANS

Nathan Elkins, who had been visiting research scholar at the ANS since August, will become the organization’s deputy director.

Elkins, current associate professor of art history (Greek and Roman) at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, has been a visiting research scholar at the ANS since August 2021.

Elkins initially joined the ANS as a member in 2003 and was elected as a fellow of the society in 2015. He has served as the co-editor of the American Journal of Numismatics, the ANS peer-reviewed annual research journal, since 2018.

A prominent scholar of Roman coinage, Elkins’ work examines the political and communicative significance of numismatic imagery in the broader context of art, architecture, literature and social history. He is currently working on a book on the significance of Libertas (Liberty) on Roman coinage. He is also the staff numismatist at excavation projects in Israel and Jordan.

“I am a firm believer in the work of the ANS, which has long been an international leader in numismatic research and innovation,” Elkins noted. “I am grateful for the opportunity to join the amazing line of professionals among the ANS staff and look forward to collaborating with the Executive Director to advance and strengthen the society’s mission and vision.”

“Nathan Elkins is an incredible addition to the team at the ANS,” said executive director Gilles Bransbourg. “Bringing him into the permanent staff means we can focus further together on developing organizational strategies and growing our programs in a way that we have aspired to but now have more hands available to bring to fruition. He has been giving his time and energies to the ANS for many years and few people are as deeply familiar with our field of study as Nathan is.”

