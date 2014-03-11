What is "tab-toning" on a commemorative half dollar?

The 1936 York County, Maine, Tercentenary commemorative half dollar was one of more than a dozen commemorative coin programs in 1936. It honored the 300th anniversary of the founding of York County, Maine.

It is an issue that “comes nice” and many surviving examples from the original mintage of 25,015 are preserved in high grades. This example graded Mint State 67+ with both a Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Star for eye appeal and a Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality within the grade brought just under $1,000 at Heritage’s Feb. 28 American Numismatic Association National Money Show auction. It has what’s called “tab toning,” which is a result of its original packaging and is considered a sign of originality that is coveted by many collectors.