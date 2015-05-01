Gardner auction approaches, Reverse Proof Truman dollar planned

A rare 1870-S Liberty Seated silver dollar, one of nine known, is a highlight of Heritage’s May 12 auction of the Gardner Collection.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. What does the quick sellout of the silver Homestead bullion coin mean?: On March 31 the U.S. Mint announced that it had sold out of the 5-ounce silver 2015 Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollars.

4. Park ranger stumbles upon trove of silver coins in remote Polish forest: The coins were housed in two large clay pots at the time of the discovery.

3. The £34 million worth of silver coins from SS City of Cairo wreck have been melted: The shipwreck took place 500 miles off the coast of St. Helena in the south Atlantic in 1942.

2. 2015 Coin and Chronicles sets to include Reverse Proof Presidential dollar: The 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set — Harry S. Truman is expected to be released sometime in December.

1. Heritage's third auction of Eugene H. Gardner's rare coins set for May 12 in New York City: Highlights in Gardner III include a rare 1870-S Seated Liberty silver dollar.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, April 24, and 9:45 a.m. ET Friday, May 1.

