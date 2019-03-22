Collectors have begun receiving their 2019 Proof sets and the Proof 2019-W Lincoln cents included as an added premium.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Proof 1895 Morgan dollar off market since 1960 in auction: A Proof-only 1895 Morgan dollar that has been off the market for nearly six decades is being offered at an online auction closing April 7.

4. Week’s Most Read — Mint sells 2019-W Lincoln cents at face value: Last week’s recap of our top stories was also one of the top stories read this past week.

3. Inside Coin World — Collectors who buy the holder, not the coin: For some collectors, their mantra is: Buy the holder, not the coins. These collectors seek out such things as rare holders.

2. Sending counterfeits through mail may have been easy, but it results in bust: A counterfeiter who sold fake notes on the dark web to the Secret Service left a paper trail that led to his death.

1. Mint says plastic packaging safe for 2019-W Lincoln cents: While some Mint customers are reporting spots on their Proof 2019-W Lincoln cents, the Mint says the packaging is safe.

