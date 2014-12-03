U S Mint reports sellouts for two 2014 numismatic products

The Proof 2014-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coin was reported sold out Dec. 3 by the U.S. Mint.

U.S. Mint officials announced Dec. 3 that the Uncirculated 2014-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar coin and Proof 2014-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coin have both sold out and are no longer available.

Before both numismatic products were reported as sold out, the Mint offered the silver coin for $43.95 and the gold coin for $1,540.

INFOGRAPHIC: How are 2014 U.S. Mint bullion sales through November?

The U.S. Mint's sales report posted Dec. 3 indicates that through Nov. 30, the Mint recorded sales of 218,814 of the Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollars and 20,544 of the Proof American Buffalo gold $50 coins.

Both coins are struck at the West Point Mint in New York and bear the facility's W Mint mark.

