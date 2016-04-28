Type 1 versus Type 2 Mint marks

Two different S Mint marks were used on Proof coinage in 1981. The Type 1, above left, is much more common than the Type 2, above right, used later in the calendar year.

Two different Mint mark types appeared in Proof coins struck at the San Francisco Mint in 1981.

Two different Mint mark types appeared in Proof coins struck at the San Francisco Mint in 1981.

Readers Ask column from May 16, 2016, Weekly issue of Coin World:

The reason for my message is to get some information about the Type 2 1981-S Proof set. Are all of the six coins in the Proof set required to have the Type Two S Mint mark in order for it to be called a Type 2 set? It may sound like a dumb question, but I have seen mixed information published in various sources about this set. If it is not required for all six, then what is the requirement?

Mario Difede / Via Email

In order for the 1981-S Proof set to be considered a Type 2 set, the S Mint mark on each of the set’s six coins — Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Washington quarter dollar, Kennedy half dollar, and Susan B. Anthony dollar — must be of the Type 2 style.

Finding an intact Type 2 set still in its original Mint packaging is not the easiest of tasks. Some sets were issued with a mix of Type 1 and Type 2 coins, and some with all Type 1.

Many sets offered as Type 2 that have each coin individually graded and encapsulated by a third-party grading service may contain coins culled from multiple sets.

One can pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars for certified Type 2 coins depending on denomination and grade, with the Kennedy half dollar being the rarest Type 2 coin among the six denominations.

Because less than 10 percent of the more than 4 million 1981-S Proof set coins struck bear the Type 2 Mint mark, those individual coins are valued at and sell for hundreds of dollars each higher than their Type 1 counterparts.

What is referred to as the Proof 1981-S Type 1 Mint mark (the more common of the two Mint marks for 1981-S Proof coins) was first introduced in late 1979 for that year’s Proof coins. The serifs on the S are small, the relief is rounded and the center loops of the S are oval.

Late in 1981, the Type 2 Mint mark was introduced. The serifs are larger, more bulbous, with flat relief. The two loops in the letter S are also circular.