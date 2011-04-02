Two quarter release dates set

Official launch ceremony details have been provided for the 2011 Glacier National Park (Montana) and Olympic National Park (Washington) quarter dollars.

Official launch ceremony dates for the second and third America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be issued in 2011 have been set.

Gordon Hume, the U.S. Mint’s deputy director of the Office of Public Affairs, said the launch for the Glacier National Park quarter dollar is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, at 1 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, at Columbia Falls High School, 610 13th St. W., in Columbia Falls, Mont.

A coin collector forum with U.S. Mint representatives is scheduled at 5 p.m. April 12 in the Glacier National Park Community Building at park headquarters in West Glacier, Mont. The facility is off Highway 2 in West Glacier.

The bank conducting the coin exchange will be Freedom Bank from Columbia Falls. The bank will impose a one-roll minimum and 10-roll maximum purchase per customer per pass through the line, while coin supplies last.

For the Olympic National Park quarter dollar, the launch ceremony is set for Tuesday, June 14, at 11 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, at City Pier in Port Angeles, Wash.

The coin forum is scheduled at 7 p.m. June 13 in the Olympic National Park Visitor Center, 600 E. Park Ave. in Port Angeles.

The Glacier National Park quarter dollar is scheduled to be released into circulation through the Federal Reserve Banks and participating member banks beginning April 4, while the Olympic National Park quarter dollar release through the Federal Reserve is set for June 13.

Numismatic bags and two-roll sets of circulation-quality coins for both pieces will go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time the same day each issue is slated for Fed release. ¦