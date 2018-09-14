Thought Leaders Video Series: PNG: Coin World interview with Barry Stuppler, President of PNG.
- Published: Sep 14, 2018, 11 AM
Thought Leaders Video Series: PNG
Coin World interview with Barry Stuppler, President of PNG.
Founded in 1955, the Professional Numismatists Guild is a nonprofit organization comprised of many of the top rare coin, paper money and precious metals dealers in the United States and four other countries. PNG members must adhere to a strict code of ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise.
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