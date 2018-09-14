Thought Leaders Video Series: PNG: Coin World interview with Barry Stuppler, President of PNG.

Thought Leaders Video Series: PNG

Coin World interview with Barry Stuppler, President of PNG.

Founded in 1955, the Professional Numismatists Guild is a nonprofit organization comprised of many of the top rare coin, paper money and precious metals dealers in the United States and four other countries.  PNG members must adhere to a strict code of ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise.

