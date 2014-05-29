Razorback Coin Show, Sacramento Coin Show highlight weekend events

Coin World takes a look each Thursday at the events posted to our online calendar for the upcoming weekend.

Check out what’s happening during the weekend of May 30:



43rd Annual Razorback Coin Show

When: May 30 , 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; May 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 30 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; May 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Jacksonville Community Center, Municipal Drive and West Main Street, Jacksonville, Ark.

Jacksonville Community Center, Municipal Drive and West Main Street, Jacksonville, Ark. How much?: $2

$2 More info on Coin World event listing

The Sacramento Coin Show

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 1

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 1 Where: Clarion Inn, 1401 Arden Way, Sacramento

Clarion Inn, 1401 Arden Way, Sacramento How much?: $2

$2 More info on Coin World event listing

Do you have an upcoming event you’d like to promote on Coin World’s calendar? Visit our "Add an Event" page!