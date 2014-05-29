US Coins
Coin World takes a look each Thursday at the events posted to our online calendar for the upcoming weekend.
Razorback Coin Show, Sacramento Coin Show highlight weekend events
- Published: May 29, 2014, 6 AM
Check out what’s happening during the weekend of May 30:
43rd Annual Razorback Coin Show
- When: May 30, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; May 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Jacksonville Community Center, Municipal Drive and West Main Street, Jacksonville, Ark.
- How much?: $2
- More info on Coin World event listing
The Sacramento Coin Show
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 1
- Where: Clarion Inn, 1401 Arden Way, Sacramento
- How much?: $2
- More info on Coin World event listing
