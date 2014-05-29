US Coins

Razorback Coin Show, Sacramento Coin Show highlight weekend events

Coin World takes a look each Thursday at the events posted to our online calendar for the upcoming weekend. 
Check out what’s happening during the weekend of May 30:

43rd Annual Razorback Coin Show

  • When: May 302 p.m. to 6 p.m.; May 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Where: Jacksonville Community Center, Municipal Drive and West Main Street, Jacksonville, Ark.
  • How much?: $2
The Sacramento Coin Show

