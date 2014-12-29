Sufficient Proof silver Eagles available January 2

The U.S. Mint is attempting to ensure a plentiful supply of Proof 2015-W American Eagles are on hand at its booth for sales at the FUN show.

Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollars went on sale to the public at noon Eastern Time Jan. 2.

The coins are available online at www.usmint.gov and by telephone at 800-872-6468, priced at $48.95 each.

The coins are also available through the Mint’s Enrollment Program online and for in-person sales at sales centers at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints and the sales center at Mint headquarters in Washington.

In addition to preparing for the launch of direct sales, the United States Mint reached out to bulk dealers of its numismatic products that they believed would be on hand at the Florida United Numismatists Convention Jan. 8 to 11 in Orlando. The Mint wanted to assess how much inventory might be needed of the Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollars, both for the dealers and for other Mint customers attending the show.

The Proof silver 2015-W American Eagle will be the only 2015-dated numismatic product available for sale at the U.S. Mint's booth at the FUN show, Mint officials announced Dec. 29.

Planning inventory

"In order to ensure that we have adequate product available for the broadest range of customers possible for the duration of the FUN Show, we reached out to three of our bulk dealers who we know typically attend these events and tend to clear us out of available product stock in short order," according to a Mint statement released Dec. 29.

Mint officials did not disclose the names of those bulk dealers.

"Our inquiries focused on finding out if they plan to attend

the event and, if so, which products they might be interested in purchasing," according to the Dec. 29 Mint statement. "We also explained that they would not receive their normal bulk discount for any purchases at the FUN show. No products have been pre-purchased and no funds have been received. There will be no committed inventory specifically for these or any bulk dealers who attend the FUN show."

The convention is being held at n the Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, Hall WD, Orlando, Fla.

More from CoinWorld.com:

When are they going to open the Boston time capsule and see what's inside?

U.S. Trade dollar series remains one of the most heavily counterfeited among U.S. coins

U.S. Mint making Proof 2015-W silver American Eagles available for more customers during FUN Show

1972 and 1973 'penny bags' offered by U.S. Mint still collectible

United States Mint posts 2015 schedule for offering numismatic products

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!