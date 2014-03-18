NGC hosts coin grading class at CSNS show

Numismatic Guaranty Corp. will present an "Introduction to Grading" class on Saturday, April 26, 2014, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central States Numismatic Society annual convention in Schaumburg, Ill.

The cost to attend the class is $149 for paid NGC Collectors Society members and $199 for free NGC Collectors Society members and nonmembers who register. Classroom space is provided courtesy of CSNS.

The course will cover a variety of important grading topics including proper lighting, the subtleties of About Uncirculated versus Mint State, counterfeit detection, the differences between strike versus wear, and the key attributes commonly considered to constitute positive eye appeal.

The class will be taught by NGC grader John Schuch II. Schuch joined NGC in 2004 and has worked as a grader for nine years, advancing his knowledge and passion for rare coins. He has taught numerous grading classes at the American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar.

The class is limited to 20 students and is available on a first-come basis. To learn more or to register, email the firm at class@ngccoin.com.