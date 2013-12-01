Treasury approves 2014 Presidential dollars

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

2014 Presidential dollars will honor the presidential administrations of Warren G. Harding, top left, Calvin Coolidge, top right, Herbert Hoover, bottom left, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, bottom right, as shown in these Treasury-approved designs.

Designs given final approval by former Deputy Treasury Secretary Neal S. Wolin for the four 2014 Presidential dollars have been released by the United States Mint.

The presidents to be honored are:

? Warren G. Harding — 29th president (1921 to 1923), obverse portrait designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

? Calvin Coolidge — 30th president (1923 to 1929), obverse portrait designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.

? Herbert Hoover — 31st president (1929 to 1933), obverse designed and sculptured by Hemphill.

? Franklin D. Roosevelt — 32nd president (1933 to 1945), obverse designed and engraved by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

The four obverse portraits will be paired individually with the common Statue of Liberty reverse introduced for the Presidential Dollar Coin Program in 2007. The common reverse was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

While examples of all four 2014 dollars will be struck in circulation-quality, none will be released into general circulation.

A moratorium has been in force on the circulation release of Presidential dollars since Dec. 13, 2011, when Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner suspended circulation production because of a glut of nearly 1.4 billion Presidential dollars in Federal Reserve Bank vaults and contracted armored carrier terminals.

The last Presidential dollar struck for release into general circulation was the 2011 James A. Garfield dollar.

Circulation quality 2014 Presidential dollars will be offered in bags, rolls and boxes of rolled coins, with Proof and Uncirculated finish coins designated for a number of collector sets and other packaging options. ¦