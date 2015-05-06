Mint resumes sales of Kisatchie National Forest silver bullion

The United States Mint resumed sales May 4 for the 2015 Kisatchie National Forest 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollar after a week-long suspension.

Sales to the Mint's authorized purchasers were suspended April 28 so that the temporarily depleted inventory could be replenished.

The coins are struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint on a press dedicated to the production of the 5-ounce silver bullion coins and the Uncirculated 2015-P numismatic versions.

At the time of the sales suspension April 28, sales of the 2015 Kisatchie National Forest 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollar had reached 30,000. With the resumption of sales May 4, the total at the close of business May 5 had climbed to 40,100 coins.

The bullion versions of the 5-ounce coins are not sold to the public. Instead, the coins are sold through a network of authorized purchasers who buy the coins from the Mint based on the closing London PM spot price of the metal per troy ounce plus a premium, currently at $9.75 per coin. The spot price can change daily.

The Mint-marked numismatic version is sold directly to the public, with its price established weekly according to the Mint's pricing grid for coins containing precious metals. The current pricing for the numismatic version of the 5-ounce silver coins is $149.95 per coin.