Mint changes limit for gold Kennedy half dollar sales

The United States Mint on July 31 lowered the number of gold Proof 2014 Kennedy half dollars customers may individually purchase at the American Numismatic Association convention and Mint retail units from two coins per customer to one per customer.

In addition, the Mint will double the number of tickets it will hand out per day from 250 to 500. Customers will need a ticket to be able to obtain one of the coins.

According to Tom Jurkowsky, head of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, "It's the right thing to do."

The Mint's press release follows:

"Because of the expected overwhelming response, dialog with our customers and many others interested in the 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half-Dollar Gold Proof Coin, the United States Mint is reducing the over-the-counter purchase limit to one unit per customer.

"This change in the purchase limit will give more members of the public an opportunity to purchase this popular coin, essentially doubling the number of customers able to purchase it. The number of units available at each retail location (Philadelphia and Denver facilities, Washington, D.C., headquarters and Chicago ANA World’s Fair of Money) will remain the same. There will be 500 units available initially at each United States Mint location (Philadelphia, Denver and Washington) and an additional 100 units per day for the first three days after the product launch. There will be 2,500 at the ANA, 500 available per day of the convention.

"The household ordering limit of five will remain the same."

