Market Analysis: Proof 68+ Cameo 1909 Liberty Head 5-cent coin

Prime 20th century Proof issues were among the stars at Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 47 Auction, held in Las Vegas on Sept. 2.

Those looking for the best could find it in a 1909 Liberty Head 5-cent coin graded Proof 68+ Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, from the Gerald Forsythe Collection, that sold for $32,900. Legend noted that it is the highest graded Proof example in the series, adding, “Had it been in a PR69 holder, we would not have flinched.”

The issue is not rare, with a mintage of 4,763 pieces, though the population thins with any cameo contrast between the frosty devices and mirrored fields. Legend praises these reflective fields writing, “The mirrors are the ultimate in clarity. You can use a strong glass and look forever and find NO flaws. When you twirl the coin, the mirrors look like a freshly made sheet of glass.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter