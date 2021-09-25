Market Analysis: Proof 68+ Cameo 1909 Liberty Head 5-cent coin

US Coins

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 25, 2021, 10 AM
This Proof 68+ Cameo 1909 Liberty Head 5-cent coin with a green CAC sticker sold for $32,900 at Legend’s Regency 47 auction in Las Vegas.

Images courtesy of Legend Rare Coin Auctions

Prime 20th century Proof issues were among the stars at Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 47 Auction, held in Las Vegas on Sept. 2.

Those looking for the best could find it in a 1909 Liberty Head 5-cent coin graded Proof 68+ Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, from the Gerald Forsythe Collection, that sold for $32,900. Legend noted that it is the highest graded Proof example in the series, adding, “Had it been in a PR69 holder, we would not have flinched.”

The issue is not rare, with a mintage of 4,763 pieces, though the population thins with any cameo contrast between the frosty devices and mirrored fields. Legend praises these reflective fields writing, “The mirrors are the ultimate in clarity. You can use a strong glass and look forever and find NO flaws. When you twirl the coin, the mirrors look like a freshly made sheet of glass.”

