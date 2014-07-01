Gardner auction features sale of 1913 Barber with toning for $7K

Perhaps a collector looking for a high-grade piece for her type set purchased this 1913 Barber quarter in NGC Proof 68 for $7,050 at Heritage’s June 23, 2014, Gardner auction.

Heritage’s auction of the Eugene H. Gardner Collection on June 23 and 24 brought nearly $20 million and was highlighted by hundreds of popular collector coins in high grades. Many of these silver coins were characterized by beautiful toning that resulted in rich kaleidoscopes of color. Among the series that Gardner collected in depth were Charles E. Barber’s quarter dollars of 1892 to 1916. Coin World is highlighting three examples that combined spectacular color and rarity.

Below is the third.



The coin: 1913 Barber quarter, Proof 68, $7,050



The story: Most 20th century Proof Barber quarter dollars have an all-brilliant finish with deeply mirrored fields and generally little contrast between fields and devices. Proof Barber quarter dollars have demand from multiple areas of collecting. Many collectors want a single example representing the type, while others are assembling complete sets of the Barber dimes, quarter dollars and half dollars in both Mint State and Proof.



This Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 68 1913 quarter brought $7,050, right in line with recent sales of comparable coins at auction. Of the original mintage of 613 Proof Barber quarter dollars, at least 440 have been certified by either PCGS or NGC, although that number undoubtedly represents multiple submissions of the same coin. Among those certified, this ranks as one of the finest known with a lone NGC Proof 69 example graded finer.



Like many of the other Barber coins in the Gardner Collection, this one is characterized by spectacular multicolor toning with rich colors at the rims giving way to more delicate champagne coloration at the centers.

