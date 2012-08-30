Franklin Mint offers 'Founding Fathers collection'

The Franklin Mint is offering a “Founding Fathers of America Coin Collection.” One set, shown, consists of seven brass-alloy medals, plated with 24-karat gold.

The Franklin Mint has joined forces with former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee to create a set of medals marketed as the “Founding Fathers of America Coin Collection.”

The medals commemorate Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and John Jay.

The collection, featured in a deluxe high-gloss hardwood display box, comprises seven medals, in a choice of two metallic compositions — brass-alloy medals plated in 24-karat gold or .999 fine silver.

The medals composed of a brass alloy of 85 percent copper, 15 percent zinc, plated with 24-karat gold, are available for $29.95 per medal, plus shipping and handling, shipped monthly if purchased individually. Medals are not available for individual purchase, and purchasers using the monthly plan for the medals will receive the medals in this order: George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, John Adams and John Jay. For those not purchasing on the monthly plan, a full set is available for $199.95 plus shipping and handling.

No mintage limits are imposed on the brass alloy medals.

A second composition currently offered is .999 fine silver, in a seven-piece set, at a total cost of $995 plus shipping and handling. This is an edition limited to 1,000 sets.

Both set versions contain a hardcover copy of the Constitution, white gloves to handle the medals and a magnifying glass to see the medals in detail. Additionally, each set includes stories and statistics about each Founding Father as well as a certificate of authenticity and a note from Gov. Huckabee.

For more information, visit the Franklin Mint website at www.FranklinMint.com or contact the firm by telephone at 800-843-6468. ¦