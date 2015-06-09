Finest known Proof 1834 Capped Bust quarter a Pogue highlight

A vibrantly toned 1834 Capped Bust quarter dollar graded Proof 67 Cameo that may have once been in the Sultan of Muscat presentation set sold for $329,000 at the May 19 Pogue auction.

The first of seven planned auctions from the D. Brent Pogue Collection was noteworthy for many factors. More than a third of the 128 lots consisted of the Texas collector’s 43 Draped Bust and Capped Bust quarter dollars from 1796 to 1838. The first Pogue auction totaled $25.3 million, and of the quarters, Stack’s Bowers Galleries observed, “Each coin is among the most exquisite of its kind and provenances include many of the greatest collectors and collections from the past.”

Here is one of three that Coin World is profiling in this week's Market Analysis:

The Coin

1834 Capped Bust quarter dollar, Proof 67 Cameo

The Price

$329,000

The Story

To some, the most beautiful quarter dollar in the Pogue Collection was this 1834 Capped Bust quarter graded Proof 67 Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service. The lot entry called it “a coin of indescribable beauty, toned in vivid Technicolor shades of watery champagne, cobalt, magenta, and orange-gold, the reverse somehow even bolder and brighter than the obverse.”

It is the finest known Proof of this date and the catalog speculates that it may have been part of the Sultan of Muscat presentation set, which included the extraordinary Proof 68 1804 Draped Bust dollar that will be offered in an upcoming Pogue auction.

Bidding opened at $180,000 and rose to a final bid of $280,000. With the 17.5 percent buyer’s fee, the total price of $329,000 comfortably exceeded the estimate of $175,000 to $275,000.

