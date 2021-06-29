US Coins
Opportunity for Youth
- Published: Jun 29, 2021, 12 PM
Jeff and Larry talk to Witter Coins’ Seth Chandler about the upcoming Witter Coin University for young numismatists and update the news of the day.
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
