US Coins
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh my!
- Published: May 4, 2021, 3 PM
Jeff and Larry decide Be Kind to Animals Week is a perfect time to talk animal coins with CoinZoo’s Dan Clements (Caution: Beware of animal puns)
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Contact info:
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com
To Sponsor the Coin World Podcast:
Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com
or contact your Coin World sales representative.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.
Shop now at AmosAdvantage.com!
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Pandora
TuneIn
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins May 3, 2021, 1 PM
Mule error realizes $84,000 in Heritage sale
-
US Coins May 3, 2021, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for May 3, 2021: Finding rare coins
-
US Coins May 2, 2021, 3 PM
Controversial pattern realizes $1.26 million in Heritage sale
-
US Coins May 2, 2021, 2 PM
Higher prices from U.S. Mint don’t stop set purchases