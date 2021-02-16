Hail to the Chief: Presidential Inaugural medals

Jeff and Larry discuss the recent “Gone in 180 seconds” Mint products, design models and talk to author Matthew P. Chiarello about inaugural medals.Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com Larry Jewett: ljewett@amosmedia.com Brian Hertel: bhertel@amosmedia.com or contact your Coin World sales representative.Visit AmosAdvantage.com to explore our wide selection of Carson magnifying products and microscopes, as well as all of our coin collecting supplies.

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