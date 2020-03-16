Shamrock shakeup: COVID-19, the Irish Free State, and Michael Dlugosz
- Published: Mar 16, 2020, 7 PM
Jeff and Chris deal with numismatic shakeups in this week's episode. They review the first coinage of the Irish Free State as a nod to St. Patrick's Day and interview Michael Dlugosz, author of a book on British Conder tokens. COVID-19, front of mind for so many, and its effects on the hobby are discussed as well.
Stay safe and healthy!
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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