You bought it: 1893 Isabella quarter, toned Franklin half dollar

An 1893 Isabella quarter dollar commemorative coin (but not this illustrated Mint State 67 example, from PCGS CoinFacts) is among the items Coin World Facebook fans said they purchased recently.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic purchases they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys:

Phil N. Molé : "Got a beautiful gem uncirculated 1964 Greek 10 drachmai coin. Also found a great about uncirculated 1944-d war nickel in a nickel roll from the bank."



: "Got a beautiful gem uncirculated 1964 Greek 10 drachmai coin. Also found a great about uncirculated 1944-d war nickel in a nickel roll from the bank." Zach Schueler : "Went to the MSNS Show and finally added an 1893 Isabella Quarter to my collection. I also picked up a toned Franklin Half recently. Here is a picture: http://imgur.com/uQtqGlf"

: "Went to the MSNS Show and finally added an 1893 Isabella Quarter to my collection. I also picked up a toned Franklin Half recently. Here is a picture: http://imgur.com/uQtqGlf" Robert Coleman : "Got 3 coins which I won in an online auction last week, 2 Roman and one late Carolingian. The most interesting was a bronze of Augustus with a rare mint error. The planchet adhered to the obverse die in striking so that instead of the intended design, the reverse has an incuse, mirror image of the obverse bust."

: "Got 3 coins which I won in an online auction last week, 2 Roman and one late Carolingian. The most interesting was a bronze of Augustus with a rare mint error. The planchet adhered to the obverse die in striking so that instead of the intended design, the reverse has an incuse, mirror image of the obverse bust." Michael Chambers: "Bought an amazing perfect original unmolested 1916-D dime in XF45 (PCGS). Paid too much, however, the coin is exactly what I have been looking to acquire for years now. RARE!!"

Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below.

More from CoinWorld.com:

A Newman Collection Indian Head cent sold for only $42?

Artist reimagines Lincoln cent with portrait of Ronald Reagan

Mint drops maximum edition on four-coin silver Kennedy half dollar sets to 225,000

Government, Langbord family present oral arguments as Philadelphia Court of Appeals hears 1933 $20 case

2014 First Spouse gold coin sales well below maximum authorized mintages

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!