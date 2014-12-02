You bought it: 1893 Isabella quarter, toned Franklin half dollar
- Published: Dec 2, 2014, 3 AM
As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic purchases they've made recently.
Below are the recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys:
- Phil N. Molé: "Got a beautiful gem uncirculated 1964 Greek 10 drachmai coin. Also found a great about uncirculated 1944-d war nickel in a nickel roll from the bank."
- Zach Schueler: "Went to the MSNS Show and finally added an 1893 Isabella Quarter to my collection. I also picked up a toned Franklin Half recently. Here is a picture: http://imgur.com/uQtqGlf"
- Robert Coleman: "Got 3 coins which I won in an online auction last week, 2 Roman and one late Carolingian. The most interesting was a bronze of Augustus with a rare mint error. The planchet adhered to the obverse die in striking so that instead of the intended design, the reverse has an incuse, mirror image of the obverse bust."
- Michael Chambers: "Bought an amazing perfect original unmolested 1916-D dime in XF45 (PCGS). Paid too much, however, the coin is exactly what I have been looking to acquire for years now. RARE!!"
Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below.
More from CoinWorld.com:
A Newman Collection Indian Head cent sold for only $42?
Artist reimagines Lincoln cent with portrait of Ronald Reagan
Mint drops maximum edition on four-coin silver Kennedy half dollar sets to 225,000
Government, Langbord family present oral arguments as Philadelphia Court of Appeals hears 1933 $20 case
2014 First Spouse gold coin sales well below maximum authorized mintages
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction