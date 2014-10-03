GSA Morgan dollar disproves old adage, U.S. Mint gold sales double

An 1879-CC Morgan dollar in its original black plastic GSA holder and graded MS-65 by NGC sold for $42,770.90 at a Sept. 21 online auction by GreatCollections.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was, in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 20,000 fourth-century Roman coins discovered by English metal detectorist: Hoard was first discovered nearly a year ago in a town on England's southern shore.

4. Rules for when coins are to be removed from circulation and melted guide U.S. Mint: The Mint identifies two broad categories of coins that are candidates for being removed from circulation to be melted.

3. Gold American Eagle bullion coin sales from U.S. Mint more than double in September: Increased investing amid falling precious metals prices triggered the increase.

2. Genuine 1922 Grant, With Star commem used to strike fake that could fool collectors: With a low mintage, the coin is well worth the effort to counterfeit.

1. Rare issue 1879-CC Morgan dollar in black GSA holder sold for $42,777: 'Buy the Holder' Market Analysis: “Buy the coin, not the holder” is an oft-repeated adage. Three recent online auctions proved exceptions to this rule.

Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Sept. 26, and 9:33 a.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 3.