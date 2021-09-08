Coin World Video: Larry Goldberg at the World’s Fair of Money 2021
- Published: Sep 8, 2021, 1 PM
The Tyrant Collection of U.S. Type Coins was the premier attraction at the 2021 World’s Fair of Money and we talked to Larry Goldberg about it and reviewed some of his upcoming auction lots.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Sep 7, 2021, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Errors add depth to Jefferson 5¢ collection
-
World Coins Sep 6, 2021, 12 PM
Royal Mint continues popular Winnie the Pooh coins
-
Paper Money Sep 6, 2021, 12 PM
National bank note from Texas a surprise discovery
-
US Coins Sep 6, 2021, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 6, 2021: Forgotten coins