US Coins
CCAC selects Crow Tribe medal designs May 19
- Published: May 20, 2014, 10 AM
Designs recommended by the CCAC for the Crow Tribe Code Talkers congressional gold medal depict the Army Air Corps Wings on the obverse and elements of the tribal seal on the reverse.
The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee recommended obverse and reverse designs May 19 for the Crow Tribe Code Talkers congressional gold medal.
The designs recommended during the meeting held in Philadelphia are the same as those endorsed May 15 by the Commission of Fine Arts.
The recommended obverse depicts a rendition of the Army Air Corps Wings. The recommended reverse depicts elements of the Crow Tribe seal, which includes the sun, sun rays, mountain peaks, two meandering stripes, teepee, war bonnets, sweat lodge, tobacco bundles and peace pipe.
The medal is one of 33 medals being issued under Code Talkers Recognition Act of 2008, Public Law 110-420.
