Bordner helps in identification of repunched Mint mark

Having trouble identifying the repunched Mint marks known for the lower serif 1940-S Lincoln cent? John W. Bordner explains how to attribute the seven known such RPMs in the September/October issue of The Hub, the bimonthly journal of the National Collectors Association of Die Doubling.

Bordner provides not only detailed descriptions outlining the diagnostics to look for, but also provides photographs to illustrate the details.

In a separate article, BJ Neff examines an 1891 2-centavo coin with repunched date from Argentina. Neff said his analysis also uncovered that the piece exhibited a number of die clash marks on the reverse, as well as die doubling in the B of LIBERTAD.

In a separate article, Neff discusses how the U.S. Mint’s changing of hubbing procedures to eliminate doubled dies ended up producing more doubled dies than the method it replaced.

Brian Ribar shares information on 77 doubled die reverses from the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints for the 2005 Westward Journey Nickel Series. Of the total, 65 are from the Philadelphia Mint, two from the Denver facility and 10 from the San Francisco Mint. Most of the total are Satin Finish pieces from the annual Uncirculated Mint set, along with a handful among circulation strikes. The first Denver Mint listing was found in a First Day Coin Cover issued by the U.S. Mint, with the second piece being a strike for circulation.

Annual dues in the National Collectors Association of Die Doubling cost $30; the cost is $12 for Young Numismatists ages 17 and younger. A five-year adult membership costs $135. Life membership, after one year as a regular member, costs $750 (limited to 5 percent of regular membership). Club dues costs $60 annually and club membership includes two copies of the journal per release.

Individual memberships include a subscription to the journal, which is published six times annually.

Checks for membership dues payments should be made payable to the president, John Bordner-NCADD, and sent to John Bordner, P. O. Box 15, Lykens, PA 17048-0015.

The NCADD website is accessed online at http://ncadd98.org/. ¦