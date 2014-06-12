New ANA scholarship, resignation of treasurer discussed by board

The board of governors for the American Numismatic Association held a teleconference in executive session on June 10 during which the board heard a report about a new college scholarship, appointed a new treasurer, and accepted a bid for a new roof for the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum.



The ANA, through the Young Numismatists committee, established an annual college scholarship worth $1,000 for a graduating high school senior who is also a member of the ANA to use at the university, community college or trade school of the student’s choice. The winner will be chosen based on numismatic merit and financial need.



The first scholarship, underwritten by YN Committee chair Brian Fanton and ANA president Walter Ostromecki, will be awarded for the 2015 school year.



“The ANA is dedicated to education, and with the establishment of this scholarship we’ll be able to help our Young Numismatists afford the ever-increasing costs of higher education,” Ostromecki said. "This will also place the ANA's name 'out there' on the list of other businesses and philanthropic organizations who provide college scholarship assistance."



The scholarship fund will be established separate from the YN program. To raise money for the fund, special lots will be auctioned off at the annual Summer Seminar YN Auctions, including a Canadian Maple Leaf gold 1-ounce bullion coin during Session I, and a Spanish Shipwreck silver 8-real coin from the 1500s during Session II.

In other business, longtime ANA Treasurer Larry Baber announced that he’ll be stepping down from his position on June 30. Baber will be serving a 23-month mission in the Marshall Islands for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Baber added that he plans to return to the ANA in a volunteer capacity once his mission is over.



Gerome Walton, who has served as an assistant treasurer for the past 26 years after first being appointed in 1988, will take over Baber’s position officially on July 1. Walton has also served as a museum volunteer.



“He’s been associated with the ANA for many years. He’s very knowledgeable of what’s going on with the finances of the Association. The board made a great selection,” Baber said of his successor.



The Board of Governors also accepted a bid from Reliable Roofing System of Colorado Springs to replace the roof on the Money Museum at a cost of $71,516.