Acadia quarter dollar ceremony set June 26

The official launch ceremony for the 2012 Acadia National Park quarter dollar will be held June 26 at the park’s Hulls Cove Visitor Center in Bar Harbor, Maine.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

A coin forum conducted by representatives of the U.S. Mint will be held the evening of June 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the visitor center’s auditorium. U.S. Mint officials will update those in attendance on current and upcoming programs, and field questions.

After the formal ceremony June 26, the Bar Harbor branch of The First, N.A. bank, www.thefirst.com/, will handle the coin exchange, during which collectors and the public may exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of 2012-P Acadia National Park quarter dollars.

Collectors will be limited to 400 quarter dollars, or $100 face value per person.

To coincide with the quarter dollar launch ceremony, the U.S. post office in Bar Harbor will be offering a special postmark between noon and 4:30 p.m., when rolls of quarter dollars bearing 45 cents in postage may be postally canceled with the special postmark.

To get the special postmark on an envelope after June 26, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Postmaster, 55 Cottage St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609-9998. Coin rolls will not be accepted through the mail. The postmark will be available for 30 days.

The 2012 Acadia National Park quarter dollar is the 13th release of a scheduled 56 in the series honoring national parks and historic sites in the 50 states, District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories. The coin was officially released into circulation through the Federal Reserve on June 11.

June 11 was also the opening day of sales by the U.S. Mint of circulation-quality 2012 Acadia National Park quarter dollars in 100-coin bags and 40-coin rolls from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The quarter dollar’s reverse design depicts a view of the Bar Harbor Head Lighthouse and Acadia’s rough coastline. The design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Associate Designer Barbara Fox and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna, a member of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff stationed at the Philadelphia Mint.

Tim Harrison, lighthouse historian, will deliver remarks during the June 26 ceremony.

2012 America the Beautiful quarter dollars representing Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii and Denali National Park in Alaska are scheduled to be released into circulation through the Federal Reserve beginning Aug. 27 and Nov. 5, respectively.

No information has yet been released by the U.S. Mint on official launch ceremonies for the Hawaii and Alaska quarter dollars. ¦