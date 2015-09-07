25 percent of Lady Bird Johnson gold coins sell first week

Sales of the Uncirculated 2015-W Lady Bird Johnson, First Spouse $10 gold coins reached 1,070 coins during the first week they were offered by the U.S. Mint.

During the first week of sales, the U.S. Mint reported selling 1,471 of the 2015-W Proof Lady Bird Johnson First Spouse coins.

The 2015-W Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, First Spouse $10 gold coins went on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Aug. 27.

Slightly more than 25 percent of the maximum combined authorization of Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson, First Spouse gold $10 coins have been recorded sold during the first week of sales.

Sales totaled 2,541 coins — 1,471 Proof pieces and 1,070 Uncirculated coins through midnight Sept. 2.

The coins went on sale at noon Eastern Time Aug. 27, with the Proof version offered initially at a price of $765 per coin and the Uncirculated coin priced at $745.

The prices are subject to change weekly according to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing precious metals.

The pricing Sept. 3 remained at the inaugural figures.

Lady Bird Johnson is the fourth former first lady to be honored with a half-ounce .9999 fine gold $10 coin in 2015. Previous 2015 issues honor Bess Truman, Mamie Eisenhower, and Jacqueline Kennedy.

The obverse featuring Johnson’s portrait was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Linda Fox and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

The reverse depicts the Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument and flowers, referencing Johnson’s efforts in the beautification and conservation of America, which began in Washington, D.C. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Chris Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon.

The Johnson First Spouse gold coins are being struck at the West Point Mint in Proof and Uncirculated versions.

Mintage is limited to 10,000 coins, combined across both options, with customer demand roughly determining the ratio of Proof coins to Uncirculated coins struck.

Orders for the Johnson coins are being accepted at the United States Mint online catalog at www.usmint.gov and by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.